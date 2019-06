WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton revealed on his Twitter account on Monday that he discussed the situation in Ukraine during his meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

"Met w/ my Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev in Jerusalem today. We and our teams covered Ukraine, arms control, Venezuela, and other issues. Looking forward to historic trilateral meeting tomorrow on middle East regional security with our Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat," Bolton said.