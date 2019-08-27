US National Security Adviser Bolton to Visit Belarus This Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton is scheduled to visit Belarus as early as this week, media reported on Monday.

Bolton will travel to Belarus in an attempted to improve relations with the former Soviet republic, Foreign Policy magazine reported citing current and former US government officials.

In 2006, the United States introduced sanctions against a number of people and organizations in Belarus, including members of Lukashenko's family, accusing them of violating human rights and subverting democratic institutions. The sanctions have been extended multiple times, most recently by US President Donald Trump in 2019.