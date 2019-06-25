UrduPoint.com
US National Security Adviser Calls Trilateral Discussion With Russia, Israel 'Productive'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton described the trilateral talks with Russian and Israeli officials on the developments in the middle East in Jerusalem as productive.

The meeting between Bolton, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat was aimed at resolving the crises in Syria and the Middle East as a whole.

"[We gathered] to talk about issues that we are all concerned about in the Middle East ... I think these discussions were productive. We had bilateral discussions with Israel, a separate bilateral discussion with Nikolai Patrushev and then the trilateral meeting today," he said.

