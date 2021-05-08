UrduPoint.com
US National Security Adviser, Caribbean Leaders Discuss COVID-19 Response - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a virtual discussion on Friday with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General Irwin LaRocque and leaders from regional states to discuss COVID-19, climate change and other issues, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed the Biden-Harris administration's unwavering commitment to work together with the Caribbean region on managing the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing economic recovery, addressing climate change, and strengthening regional democracy and security," Horne said.

Sullivan proposed regular high-level US-CARICOM engagement, which includes a meeting between President Joe Biden and CARICOM leaders, she added.

On Wednesday, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths are surging among the region's youth with Brazil seeing a doubling in mortality rates among those under 40.

