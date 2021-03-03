UrduPoint.com
US National Security Adviser, Italian Official Agree To Coordinate On Libya - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Italian Prime Minister Diplomatic Adviser Luigi Mattiolo in a phone call agreed to cooperate on a range of issues including Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Tuesday.

"They agreed to continue close coordination - both bilaterally and with the EU - on issues of shared interest, including Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean," Horne said in a statement.

Sullivan also said the US supports the Italian presidency in the G20 and its attempts to contain the ongoing pandemic, to enhance a global economic recovery, and tackle the climate change crisis.

On February 5, the United States, Italy and two other allies said they welcomed the agreement on a unified interim Libyan executive authority. Libya has been split between two rival administrations after its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Accord and the eastern part by the Libyan National Army.

