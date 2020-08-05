UrduPoint.com
US National Security Adviser O'Brien Recovers From COVID-19, Returns to Work - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is back at work in the White House, Politico reported on Tuesday citing an administration official.

The report said O'Brien was allowed to return to work at the White House after testing negative for COVID-19 two consecutive times and a week of showing no symptoms.

On July 27, the White House said O'Brien tested positive for COVID-19 and exhibited mild symptoms.

O'Brien continued to work remotely from his home, which has a security facility that allows him to access classified information, the report said.

