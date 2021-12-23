UrduPoint.com

US National Security Adviser Says Deadline For Iran Talks To End 'Within Weeks' - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:10 AM

US National Security Adviser Says Deadline for Iran Talks to End 'Within Weeks' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States and its partners have agreed to end the deadline to revive the Iran nuclear deal within weeks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli media outlet Haaretz in an interview.

Sullivan said a deadline was agreed to behind closed doors among the US and other world powers to end negotiations with Iran within weeks if it does not return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, according to the report.

Related Topics

World Iran Nuclear United States Media

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

33 minutes ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

33 minutes ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

33 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

1 hour ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

1 hour ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.