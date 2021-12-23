US National Security Adviser Says Deadline for Iran Talks to End 'Within Weeks' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States and its partners have agreed to end the deadline to revive the Iran nuclear deal within weeks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli media outlet Haaretz in an interview.

Sullivan said a deadline was agreed to behind closed doors among the US and other world powers to end negotiations with Iran within weeks if it does not return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, according to the report.