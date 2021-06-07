White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday that the best way to realize what Moscow plans to do is to hear directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday that the best way to realize what Moscow plans to do is to hear directly from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We believe that President Biden is the most effective direct communicator of American values and priorities and we believe that hearing directly from President Putin is the most effective way to understand what Russia intends and plans," Sullivan said.

The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Geneva next week.