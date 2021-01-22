UrduPoint.com
US National Security Adviser Tells Europe Biden Ready To Cooperate On China, Iran, Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

US National Security Adviser Tells Europe Biden Ready to Cooperate on China, Iran, Russia

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US National Security Adviser Sullivan in a series of phone calls with senior European officials reiterated that Joe Biden's administration is ready to cooperate closely on priorities related to China, Iran and Russia, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Friday.

"With European partners Mr. Sullivan underscored the Biden Administration's intention to strengthen the transatlantic alliance and affirmed our readiness to work closely with European allies on a range of shared priorities, including issues pertaining to China, Iran, and Russia," Horne said.

She added that Sullivan held separate introductory calls with senior officials from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

More Stories From World

