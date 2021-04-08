UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Security Adviser To Meet Companies On Chip Shortage - White House

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:52 PM

US National Security Adviser to Meet Companies on Chip Shortage - White House

President Joseph Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with US companies next week to discuss a crisis over a shortage of microchips, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) President Joseph Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with US companies next week to discuss a crisis over a shortage of microchips, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

"There is a lot of emphasis on the semiconductor chip problem in the Federal government," Psaki told a press briefing after announcing the scheduled meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage White House Government

Recent Stories

US Concerned By Violence in Northern Ireland, Call ..

53 seconds ago

Venezuela Slams US, UK for Refusing to Unfreeze Va ..

56 seconds ago

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic ..

58 seconds ago

Sudanese women march demanding equal rights

1 minute ago

Europe rights court backs obligatory vaccinations

6 minutes ago

Indian legend Tendulkar returns home after Covid s ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.