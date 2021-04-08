US National Security Adviser to Meet Companies on Chip Shortage - White House

President Joseph Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with US companies next week to discuss a crisis over a shortage of microchips, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) President Joseph Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with US companies next week to discuss a crisis over a shortage of microchips, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

"There is a lot of emphasis on the semiconductor chip problem in the Federal government," Psaki told a press briefing after announcing the scheduled meeting.