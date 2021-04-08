US National Security Adviser To Meet Companies On Chip Shortage - White House
Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:52 PM
President Joseph Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with US companies next week to discuss a crisis over a shortage of microchips, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) President Joseph Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with US companies next week to discuss a crisis over a shortage of microchips, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
"There is a lot of emphasis on the semiconductor chip problem in the Federal government," Psaki told a press briefing after announcing the scheduled meeting.