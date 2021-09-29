US National Security Adviser to Visit Egypt Wednesday for Security Talks - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and White House adviser on middle Eastern affairs Brett McGurk will visit Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday to discuss regional security matters, including the Libyan elections with their Egyptian counterparts, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, joined by White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, will travel to Cairo, Egypt for official meetings tomorrow," Horne said on Tuesday. "The US and Egyptian delegations will discuss support for Libyan elections and regional security, including in the Horn of Africa."