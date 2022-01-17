UrduPoint.com

US National Security Adviser Touts More 'Steps Into Diplomacy' With Russia Early Next Week

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States will share details of diplomatic steps it plans to take with regard to Russia early next week, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS on Sunday.

"We're in close touch with our allies and partners, including the Ukrainians... We're coordinating closely our next steps. And we'll have more to share in terms of the next steps into diplomacy early next week," he said on "Face the Nation" show.

Russia held a series of high-level security talks with the United States, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe early this week.

The Russian ambassador to the US said on Saturday that Moscow was waiting for a written response to its security proposals to consider the next step.

Sullivan said the Biden administration was ready to move forward with diplomacy or take a "robust response," in coordination with the transatlantic community, if Russia went down the path of escalation in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied a role in the eastern Ukrainian crisis.

