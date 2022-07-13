US National Security Advisor Misspoke About US Wish for East Jerusalem Consulate - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan misspoke on Wednesday about a US desire for a consulate in East Jerusalem, Reuters reported, citing NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.

Kirby clarified that there is no change in US policy. Sullivan had told reporters onboard Air Force One while en route with US President Biden to Jerusalem that "We would like to see a consulate in Jerusalem."