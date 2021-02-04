UrduPoint.com
US National Security Advisor, Polish Officials Discuss Cooperation On Russia, China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:20 AM

US National Security Advisor, Polish Officials Discuss Cooperation on Russia, China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has discussed with Polish officials cooperation on various foreign policy priorities, including China and Russia, National Security Council Emily Horne said in a statement.

Sullivan spoke over the telephone with Poland's National Security Bureau Chief Pawel Soloch and Minister of State Krzysztof Szczersk.

"They agreed to cooperate on common challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, and climate change," Horne said on Wednesday. "They also discussed the importance of working together on shared foreign policy priorities, including Russia and China. Mr. Sullivan affirmed the Biden administration's commitment to supporting democratic institutions, the rule of law and human rights."

