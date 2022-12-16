US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised Japan's new national security and defense strategies on Friday, saying they will also support the US-Japan alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised Japan's new national security and defense strategies on Friday, saying they will also support the US-Japan alliance.

"Today, Japan has taken a bold and historic step to strengthen and defend the free and open Indo-Pacific with the adoption of its new National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program," Sullivan said in a release. "Japan's goal to significantly increase defense investments will also strengthen and modernize the US-Japan Alliance."

The new strategies outlined in three defense and security documents approved by Japan's cabinet on Friday are a marked departure from post-WWII norms.

Most notably, they involve doubling defense spending over the next five years to 2% of GDP, dispensing with the informal 1% cap since 1976. Tokyo also plans to build its "counterstrike capacity" and acquire long-range cruise missiles that can reach well inside North Korea and China. It will also reorganize its military, establishing a permanent joint command for its armed forces, enhancing its coast guard, and doubling its core army troops in the southwestern islands.

Sullivan also praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's commitment to international peace and nuclear nonproliferation and leadership, including support for Ukraine.