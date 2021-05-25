UrduPoint.com
US National Security Advisor Raises Ryanair Incident With Russian Counterpart- White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:18 AM

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised strong concerns over the Ryanair incident during a discussion with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised strong concerns over the Ryanair incident during a discussion with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"Our National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also raised our strong concerns on this issue, the actions of the government of Belarus, with his Russian counterpart during their phone call this morning," Psaki said during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

