US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Meet With S.Korean Counterpart, Hails 'Ironclad' Alliance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

South Korean National Security Advisor Suh Hoon has held talks with his US counterpart in Washington, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Thursday, commending the strengthening of the bilateral alliance amid regional and global challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) South Korean National Security Advisor Suh Hoon has held talks with his US counterpart in Washington, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Thursday, commending the strengthening of the bilateral alliance amid regional and global challenges.

Earlier in the day, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing multiple sources, that Suh had arrived in Washington on Tuesday for an unannounced trip, with no details provided about the purpose of the visit.

"Great to see my friend and colleague ROK National Security Office Director Suh Hoon at the White House today. Our ironclad alliance is stronger than ever, and continues to grow to meet all regional and global challenges," O'Brien said on the Twitter account of the US National Security Council.

Later on Thursday, South Korean national security advisor is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Suh Hoon's visit coincided with that of South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, who arrived in Washington on Tuesday for annual consultations with his US counterpart, Mark Esper.

Seoul's foreign political agenda is currently concentrated around President Moon Jae-in's call on the international community to seek a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War as part of a greater peace process in the Korean peninsula.

