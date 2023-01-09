US National Security Advisor Says Biden Will Speak With Brazilian President Lula in Future

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 11:42 PM

US President Joe Biden will speak with new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the future, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden will speak with new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the future, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We don't have a scheduled call but I do expect the President will speak with President Lula at some point in the coming period," Sullivan told reporters.

On Sunday, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress and Supreme Court buildings, as well as a presidential palace, as part of protests against the 2022 Brazilian presidential election results.

Lula, who took office on January 1, ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the country's capital.

Earlier on Monday, Biden condemned the riots alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sullivan also said the Biden administration will continue to ensure the United States speaks clearly with one voice on the issue.

