US National Security Advisor Says Sees Scope for Progress With Russia Through Diplomacy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that there is scope of "meaningful progress through diplomacy" in talks with Russia, NATO and the European Union on the critical issue of European security.

"From my perspective, there is scope for meaningful progress through diplomacy on critical issues of European security that deserve detailed treatment, and that the US and Russia and NATO and the EU and other partners in Europe can all sit down together and work through, and come to understandings on. But Moscow will have to make its own determinations in that regard," Sullivan said on Tuesday.