US National Security Advisor Says US Public, Congress Remain Supportive of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) A majority of Americans and the US Congress remain supportive of Ukraine and efforts to provide military aid to the country, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"I think the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans...

and the vast majority of the American people, continue to strongly support the policy of providing Ukraine the means to defend itself," Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan claimed that narratives about waning support for Ukraine are the result of a "distinct minority" of a single party. Support for Ukraine cuts across all part of the country and people from all walks of life, Sullivan said.

THe Biden administration is beginning to obligate $45 billion in funding for Ukraine approved by Congress last month, Sullivan also said, adding that he does not see that money getting taken away by the new Congress.