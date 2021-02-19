UrduPoint.com
US National Security Advisor, Singapore Minister Discuss Myanmar Crisis - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the ongoing crisis in Myanmar in a telephone conversation earlier this week with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone on February 16 with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore," Horne said on Thursday. "They expressed deep concern regarding the situation in Burma and agreed that peaceful protests should not be met with violence.

"

Sullivan and Balakrishnan also discussed opportunities to strengthen the US-Singapore strategic partnership and enhance cooperation across security, economic, digital and people-to-people domains, the statement said.

Sullivan reaffirmed the Biden administration's commitment to the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the region and the continuing US commitment to helping the area recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Horne said.

