UrduPoint.com

US National Security Advisor Sullivan Meets With S.Korean Counterpart - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:30 AM

US National Security Advisor Sullivan Meets With S.Korean Counterpart - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon discussed regional security, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, and both emphasized the important role of the U.S.

-ROK alliance as the linchpin of peace, prosperity and security in northeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific," US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Suh held detailed discussions on the current security situation in the region and called on the DPRK to enter into serious and sustained diplomacy towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Horne said.

Related Topics

White House Alliance North Korea Asia

Recent Stories

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

2 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

3 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

5 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.