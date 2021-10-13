US National Security Advisor Sullivan Meets With S.Korean Counterpart - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon discussed regional security, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, and both emphasized the important role of the U.S.

-ROK alliance as the linchpin of peace, prosperity and security in northeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific," US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Suh held detailed discussions on the current security situation in the region and called on the DPRK to enter into serious and sustained diplomacy towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Horne said.