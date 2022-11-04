US National Security Advisor Sullivan Visits Kiev, Meets With Zelenskyy - Reports

UrduPoint.com

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kiev to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Sullivan visited Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy, as well as presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The visit comes following the announcement of an additional $400 million in new security assistance for Ukraine by the Pentagon earlier on Friday, which includes refurbished T-72 tanks and "Phoenix Ghost" drone systems.

