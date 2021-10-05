UrduPoint.com

US National Security Advisor To Meet With China's Yang Jiechi In Zurich This Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Week

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Zurich this week, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Zurich this week, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In Zurich, Mr.

Sullivan will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi," Horne said. "They will follow up on President Biden's September 9 call with President Xi (Jinping) as we continue to seek to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China."

