WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a phone call with the Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system undermines NATO effectiveness, the White House said.

"He conveyed the administration's intention to strengthen transatlantic security through NATO, expressing concern that Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system undermines alliance cohesion and effectiveness," the White House said on Tuesday in a readout of the call.

The United States has barred Turkey from acquiring US-made F-35 fifth generation fighter jets and imposed sanctions against Ankara under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for purchasing the Russian system. The restrictions targeted four affiliates of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, including its head, Ismail Demir.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed earlier to take a look at the impact of the existing sanctions and determine "whether there is more that needs to be done."