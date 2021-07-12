US National Security Advisor Warns Cuba Against Using Violence During Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is warning Cuba against using force amid protests in the country.

On Sunday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for his supporters to take to the streets after accusing the US and enemies of the Cuban Revolution of trying to destabilize the Caribbean nation.

Thousands of Cubans protested across Cuba on Sunday, expressing dissatisfaction with the economic conditions and the vaccination campaign.

"The U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," Sullivan said on Twitter.