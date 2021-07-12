UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Security Advisor Warns Cuba Against Using Violence During Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:50 AM

US National Security Advisor Warns Cuba Against Using Violence During Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is warning Cuba against using force amid protests in the country.

On Sunday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for his supporters to take to the streets after accusing the US and enemies of the Cuban Revolution of trying to destabilize the Caribbean nation.

Thousands of Cubans protested across Cuba on Sunday, expressing dissatisfaction with the economic conditions and the vaccination campaign.

"The U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," Sullivan said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Assembly Twitter Cuba Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tunisian President&#039 ..

7 hours ago

Sharaka supports private sector in Abu Dhabi settl ..

8 hours ago

Four international organisations rank UAE among to ..

9 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer briefed on Al Jalila Foundation’s ..

10 hours ago

RTA publishes Dubai Delivery Services Management M ..

10 hours ago

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.