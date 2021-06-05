US National Security Advisor Welcomes Resumption of Talks Between Greece, Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed the resumption of dialogue between Greece and Turkey during a call with his Greek counterpart Thanos Dokos, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Friday.

"Mr. Sullivan welcomed the resumption of dialogue between Greece and Turkey, and he pledged continued U.S. support for UN-facilitated efforts to reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation," Horne said.

Late last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Turkish government was prepared to begin talks with Greece to improve their long-strained bilateral relationship.

Much of the countries' disagreement is rooted in disputes over maritime boundaries and inviolence between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Sullivan and Dokos also discussed the growing defense cooperation between the United States and Greece, the importance of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and Greece's effort to develop critical telecommunications and energy infrastructure.