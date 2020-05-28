UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US National Security Agency Accuses Russia Of Exploiting Flaw In Email Software

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:36 PM

US National Security Agency Accuses Russia of Exploiting Flaw in Email Software

The US National Security Agency (NSA) in a statement on Thursday accused Russian military cyber specialists of exploiting flaws in an email technology called Exim

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The US National Security Agency (NSA) in a statement on Thursday accused Russian military cyber specialists of exploiting flaws in an email technology called Exim.

"Russian military cyber actors, publicly known as Sandworm Team, have been exploiting a vulnerability in Exim mail transfer agent (MTA) software since at least last August," the statement said. "The Russian actors, part of the General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate's (GRU) Main Center for Special Technologies (GTsST), have used this exploit to add privileged users, disable network security settings, execute additional scripts for further network exploitation.

"

The specific vulnerability being exploited, CVE-2019-10149, allows a remote attacker to execute commands and code of their choosing, the NSA said.

Exim, the release added, is a widely used MTA software for Unix-based systems and comes pre-installed in some Linux distributions.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly accused Russia of waging cyberattacks on other countries, but Moscow has consistently denied the allegations. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has warned that global terrorist organizations and other malicious actors have the capacity to disguise cyberattacks so that they appear to have been waged by certain nations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Technology Moscow Russia United States August

Recent Stories

Premier League set to resume on June 17

11 minutes ago

Construction of Europe's Largest Bilingual School ..

5 minutes ago

Kuwait Airways to lay off 1,500 foreign employees

5 minutes ago

World cannot recover from coronavirus-related rece ..

5 minutes ago

PIA airbus A320's 'Cockpit Voice Recorder' recover ..

10 minutes ago

22 more tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderab ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.