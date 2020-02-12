(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The US National Security Council will downsize to about 120 staffers compared to 240 under the Obama administration, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said during an Atlantic Council event.

"When I took office there were over 175 policy staffers...

so we proceeded with the right-sizing, for the most part that streamline in right-sizing is concluded," O'Brien said on Tuesday. "I think we're down to around 115 to 120 staffers, or will be by the end of this week."

O'Brien said this downsizing is consistent with policies of previous Republican administrations.

He also said this will allow the National Security Council to perform its duty without inefficiencies.