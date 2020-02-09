US National Security Council Likely to Get Downsized Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien is expected to downsize the staff at the National Security Council (NSC) next week, CNN tv channel reported, citing two sources.

According to the TV channel, O'Brien was previously expected to let go of approximately a dozen officials once the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump was over. The official reason is to streamline the work of the council, which has grown from 100 people to 236 during the Obama administration.

On Friday, the White House fired NSC adviser Lt.

Col. Alexander Vindman, who had been a witness in the impeachment inquiry.

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Trump allegedly asked officials in Kiev to probe into rival presidential candidate Joe Biden, threatening to hold back the US military aid for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Republican-majority US Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on impeachment charges for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.