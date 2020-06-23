UrduPoint.com
US National Security Council Urges Libyan Sides To Resume Talks Amid Tensions Around Sirte

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:01 AM

US National Security Council Urges Libyan Sides to Resume Talks Amid Tensions Around Sirte

The United States calls on Libyan conflicting sides to resume talks and cease hostilities, the National Security Council said on Monday, amid the escalation around the key city of Sirte and Egypt's readiness to help Libya's eastern administration to fight foreign interference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The United States calls on Libyan conflicting sides to resume talks and cease hostilities, the National Security Council said on Monday, amid the escalation around the key city of Sirte and Egypt's readiness to help Libya's eastern administration to fight foreign interference.

"The United States strongly opposes military escalation in #Libya - on all sides. We urge parties to commit to a ceasefire and resume negotiations immediately. We must build on progress made through the UN's 5+5 talks, the Cairo Initiative, and the Berlin process," the National Security Council wrote on Twitter.

In recent weeks, the Turkish-backed Tripoli-based government has made major military gains against the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and announced the intention to build on the success by capturing the city of Sirte, currently under the control of LNA forces.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that his country was ready to come to the aid of the Tobruk-based government. According to him, the "red line" for the deployment of troops is the city of Sirte, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the border with Egypt. The LNA welcomed Cairo's announcement and introduced a no-fly zone around the key city on Sunday.

Egypt's warning came after the Cairo Initiative, which outlined conditions for a political settlement in Libya and stipulated that warring parties cease fire on June 8, was rejected by Turkey and the GNA.

Russia, the United States and several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have welcomed the Cairo peace plan.

