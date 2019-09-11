US National Security Decision-Making Process 'in Chaos' - Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US foreign policy is in chaos and President Donald Trump must replace fired National Security Adviser John Bolton with a champion of democracy and human rights, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced on Twitter that he had asked Bolton to resign over policy disagreements and would name his replacement next week.

"The President needs to immediately appoint a qualified replacement who respects human rights and democracy, supports diplomacy and development, and recognizes that alliances and engagement are pillars of American foreign policy," Engel said in a statement.

The firing of Bolton was another reminder that the Trump administration's foreign policy was in "complete disarray," the congressman said.

"With negotiations on Afghanistan upended, vital negotiations with China stalled, North Korea ramping up dangerous tests, Great Britain on the brink of crashing out of the EU, and Iran and Russia up to no good on any number of issues, American leadership is desperately needed," he added. "Instead, our national security decision-making process is in chaos and America is less safe."

The White House said Tuesday Bolton's deputy Charles Kupperman would serve as acting national security adviser until a permanent replacement is selected.