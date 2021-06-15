US National Security Official Who Leaked Russia Report Released from Prison - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Reality Winner, an Air Force veteran and former US government contractor who pleaded guilty to sending National Security Agency material to a news outlet, has been released from prison, her lawyer, Alison Grinter Allen, announced on Monday.

"I am thrilled to announce that Reality Winner has been released from prison.

She is still in custody in the residential reentry process, but we are relieved and hopeful," Allen said.

Winner, who held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented (SCI) security clearance, worked for an NSA contractor after her time in the Air Force. She was sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2018 for leaking an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 US election to The Intercept news organization.

Allen noted that Winner's early release was for exemplary behavior while incarcerated.