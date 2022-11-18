US National Security Team Believes Diplomacy 'Right Way' to End Ukraine Conflict - Kirby

Everyone on the Biden administration's national security team believes that diplomacy is the right way to end the Ukraine conflict, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Everyone on the Biden administration's national security team believes that diplomacy is the right way to end the Ukraine conflict, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"Everybody on the National Security team believes that short of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pulling out, negotiations and diplomacy is "right way to do this," Kirby said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

Kirby also said that it is up to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to decide when and how to conduct negotiations with Russia, emphasizing that no one is pushing him to the negotiating table.

In late September, Putin said Moscow was still ready to engage in talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop all hostilities.

However, Zelenskyy said Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia - a demand that he later dropped.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, demanding restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused in the conflict and guarantees that such conflict will not happen again, among others.