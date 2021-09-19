UrduPoint.com

US National Whelan Tells Family About Physical Assault In Russian Prison - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

US National Whelan Tells Family About Physical Assault in Russian Prison - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges, has told his family that one of the prison officers allegedly hit him, his lawyer told Sputnik on Sunday.

"His brother called me and said that Paul had contacted his parents saying that one of the colony's junior staff had hit him," Olga Karlova said.

She cited Whelan's brother as saying that there was video footage of the alleged assault, but said she knew no further details, such as the name of the officer who allegedly hit her client.

"So far I have no information on the impact on Whelan's health or on the reasons for the conflict. He hasn't called me yet. He writes a request for a call every time, but it is not always approved," the lawyer said.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018. A court in Moscow sentenced him to 16 years in prison for espionage last June.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Ireland United Kingdom June December Sunday 2018 Family Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

26 minutes ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

27 minutes ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

27 minutes ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

41 minutes ago
 IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy t ..

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy theories

42 minutes ago
 UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrog ..

UAE to play leading role in emerging Global Hydrogen Market

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.