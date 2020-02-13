UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Native Nations Need Real Power To Transform Management Of Public Lands - Senator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Native nations of the United States need to be granted real power in management of public land across the country, Senator Martin Heinrich said in a speech.

"Tribes should be playing an integral role in the management of these lands," Heinrich told the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Tribal Nations Policy Summit on Wednesday. "Tribal consultation is not enough...

Tribes need to have a real seat at the table."

Heinrich also condemned the Trump administration's move on February 6 to downsize two national monuments in the state of Utah to open the land for mining and drilling. Two years ago, President Donald Trump cut the size of Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent.

Many of the major laws governing the use of US public lands dated back more than 100 years and no longer made sense, Heinrich said.

