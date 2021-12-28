WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Polish counterpart Pawel Soloch spoke by phone to discuss the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"They exchanged views on Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's border and affirmed the importance of Allied unity in diplomatic and deterrence efforts," Horne said.

Sullivan reiterated the United States' support for the NATO Article 5 on collective defense and underscored the country's readiness to support the alliance's eastern flank as they defend their countries, she added.