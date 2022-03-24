UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Allies In Talks To Send Anti-Ship Missiles To Ukraine - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 24, 2022 | 05:46 PM

The United States and NATO allies are currently discussing the possibility of sending anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States and NATO allies are currently discussing the possibility of sending anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

"We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine," the US official said, as cited by the Times, adding that, "there may be some technical challenges with making it happen."

