US, NATO Allies in Talks to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States and NATO allies are currently discussing the possibility of sending anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

"We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine," the US official said, as cited by the Times, adding that, "there may be some technical challenges with making it happen."