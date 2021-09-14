UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Allies Practice Rescuing Sailors From Sunken Submarines In Exercise With Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

US, NATO Allies Practice Rescuing Sailors From Sunken Submarines in Exercise With Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The annual rescue and escape from disabled submarines exercises that are underway in the Eastern Mediterranean will run through September 24, NATO said on Tuesday.

"The sea phase will consist of numerous rescue and intervention exercises utilizing submarines, rescue vehicles, recompression chambers, medical teams and equipment, remote operated vehicles, aircrafts, atmospheric diving suits and divers," NATO said in a press release.

The September 12-24 exercise is being run by the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) in conjunction with the annual Turkish Navy exercise Kurtaran and hosted by Turkey, the release said.

Assets and personnel from Italy, Turkey and the United States together with personnel from Canada, Greece and Spain will also take part in the submarine escape and rescue training scenarios, the release added.

Although established by NATO, ISMERLO is an independent military organization that offers services to all submarine operating nations, according to the release.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Canada Vehicles Spain Italy United States Greece September All From

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 120-8 in third ..

South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 120-8 in third T20

2 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue drive kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-dengue drive kicks off in Sukkur

4 seconds ago
 Japan Reports Second Case of Foreign Substances in ..

Japan Reports Second Case of Foreign Substances in COVID-19 Vaccines - Reports

5 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.