US, NATO Allies Practice Rescuing Sailors From Sunken Submarines in Exercise With Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The annual rescue and escape from disabled submarines exercises that are underway in the Eastern Mediterranean will run through September 24, NATO said on Tuesday.

"The sea phase will consist of numerous rescue and intervention exercises utilizing submarines, rescue vehicles, recompression chambers, medical teams and equipment, remote operated vehicles, aircrafts, atmospheric diving suits and divers," NATO said in a press release.

The September 12-24 exercise is being run by the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) in conjunction with the annual Turkish Navy exercise Kurtaran and hosted by Turkey, the release said.

Assets and personnel from Italy, Turkey and the United States together with personnel from Canada, Greece and Spain will also take part in the submarine escape and rescue training scenarios, the release added.

Although established by NATO, ISMERLO is an independent military organization that offers services to all submarine operating nations, according to the release.