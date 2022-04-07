US, NATO Allies Prepared to Pump Ukraine With Weapons Long Ago - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The US and NATO allies have long been preparing to pump Ukraine with weapons, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on the possible US lend-lease for Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the US Senate has passed a bipartisan legislation that authorizes President Joe Biden to reach lend-lease agreements with Ukraine.

"There is no doubt that all this was prepared in political, informational way, that all this was happening in complicity and with direct control of NATO structures," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.