US, NATO Allies to Perform Air Force Drills on Thursday Over Baltic States - Air Command

(@FahadShabbir)

Air and naval forces of France, Poland, Germany, and the Unites States will conduct joint drills over fellow NATO allies Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia simulating air attacks at ground targets, NATO Air Command said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Air and naval forces of France, Poland, Germany, and the Unites States will conduct joint drills over fellow NATO allies Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia simulating air attacks at ground targets, NATO Air Command said on Wednesday.

"@NATO air and naval forces from (France, Poland, Germany, and the Unites States) will conduct Air-Maritime-Integration drills above (Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia) simulating air attacks by Allied fighter jets against ground targets on 19 Jan," the command said on Twitter.