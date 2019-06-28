UrduPoint.com
US, NATO Allies Transition To Anti-Submarine Warfare After Baltic Exercise - Pentagon

US, NATO Allies Transition to Anti-Submarine Warfare After Baltic Exercise - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) NATO maritime forces are transitioning from the annual BALTOPS exercise in the Baltic Sea to practice anti-submarine warfare in the Mediterranean and North Atlantic, the US Department of Defense said in a release on Friday.

"As SNMG 1 [Standing NATO Maritime Group 1] wraps up BALTOPS 2019, they maintain their momentum and continue to demonstrate NATO's commitment to maintaining capable maritime forces in a high state of readiness by transitioning directly to Anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) in NATO's exercise Dynamic Mongoose in July," the release said.

SNMG1 is currently composed of the US flagship guided-missile destroyer Gravely, British frigate Westminster, and Turkish frigate Gokova and will be joined in Dynamic Mongoose by surface ships, submarines, and aircraft of several additional NATO nations.

The Dynamic Mongoose exercise is designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities and increase theater capacity among participating navies through realistic training, a separate press release said.

Naval forces from the United States, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom will join SNMG1 in Italy for Dynamic Mongoose, which runs until July 6, according to the Defense Department.

