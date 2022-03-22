UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Believe Belarus Can 'Soon' Join Russia's Military Operation In Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 08:34 PM

The United States and NATO believe that Belarus could "soon" join Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States and NATO believe that Belarus could "soon" join Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

A NATO official told the channel there is an increasing likelihood of Belarus entering the conflict in Ukraine to support Russian forces. Another intelligence official from the alliance stated the Belarusian government is preparing the environment to justify a "Belarusian offensive against Ukraine."

A source in the Belarusian opposition claims that thousands of the country's combat units are getting ready to head to Ukraine in the next few days, the report said.

On Monday, Pentagon said that it has not seen any indications of Belarusian troops preparing to join the conflict.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. The West has rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia and Belarus, accusing the latter of assisting Moscow.

