US, NATO Confirm Non-Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Eastern Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States and NATO, in their response to security guarantees, have confirmed to Moscow that they would refrain from deploying nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe, according to the reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

The United States noted that at the moment the use of military force by the United States and NATO "is limited, proportionate and in full accordance with commitments under the Russia-NATO Founding Act."

"We have continued to refrain from the 'additional permanent stationing of substantial combat forces' as well as from placing nuclear weapons in Eastern European states," the document says.