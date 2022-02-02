UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Confirm Non-Deployment Of Nuclear Weapons In Eastern Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

US, NATO Confirm Non-Deployment of Nuclear Weapons in Eastern Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States and NATO, in their response to security guarantees, have confirmed to Moscow that they would refrain from deploying nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe, according to the reply to Russia's security proposal obtained by Spain's El Pais newspaper.

The United States noted that at the moment the use of military force by the United States and NATO "is limited, proportionate and in full accordance with commitments under the Russia-NATO Founding Act."

"We have continued to refrain from the 'additional permanent stationing of substantial combat forces' as well as from placing nuclear weapons in Eastern European states," the document says.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Spain United States From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

12 minutes ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

4 minutes ago
 Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Rep ..

Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expecte ..

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportu ..

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 ..

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

5 minutes ago
 Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian s ..

Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>