US, NATO Countries' Intelligence Incompetently Worked With Data on Afghanistan - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The current situation in Afghanistan is partly the result of the fact that the intelligence services of the United States and other NATO members incompetently worked with information on this country, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"The confidence of the military and political leadership of the United States and its allies that they fully controlled the situation in Afghanistan led to ignorance and underestimation of the real situation," Patrushev said.

"This is partly the result of the incompetence of the intelligence services of the United States, the United Kingdom and other NATO countries, which, apparently, did not sufficiently purposefully approach the collection and analysis of information, or did not work well with it. The same mistakes were made in other regions of the world, the middle East, including in Syria, Iraq, Libya," he added.