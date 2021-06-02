UrduPoint.com
US, NATO Defense Chiefs Talk Collaborate On Afghan Exit In Summit Prep Meeting - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his NATO counterparts, at a virtual prep session for the alliance's June 14 summit, discussed the withdrawal in Afghanistan and collaborating on the transition to a civilian-led engagement in the war-torn country, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press release.

"In addressing Afghanistan and Iraq, Secretary Austin discussed the retrograde in Afghanistan, pledging to support Afghanistan and work hand in hand with NATO as the Resolute Support Mission transitions to a civilian-led engagement," Kirby said in the release on Tuesday.

Austin also underscored that the United States remains committed to defeating the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and supporting the Iraq government.

Lloyd and his counterparts also discussed confronting challenges from Russia and China, Kirby said.

