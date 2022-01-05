UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Deploy F-16 Fighter Jets In Poland To Patrol Baltic Region - Allied Air Command

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

US, NATO Deploy F-16 Fighter Jets in Poland to Patrol Baltic Region - Allied Air Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US Air Force has deployed a unit of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets in a planned move to boost NATO air defenses in the Baltic Sea region, the Allied Air Command said on Wednesday.

"US F-16 aircraft landed in Łask, Poland on January 4 to work with the Polish Baltic Air Policing F-16s in Siauliai, Lithuania and enhanced Air Policing Belgian F-16s in Amari, Estonia," the Allied Air Command said in a news release.

The Belgian, Polish and US fighters will practice advanced airborne maneuvers and work closely with Combined Air Operations Center Uedem to strengthen command and C\control procedures, the release said.

"The supplemental U.S. fighters will provide improved capabilities in the region and demonstrate a seamless integration into the long standing Baltic and enhanced Air Policing missions," Allied Air Command Deputy Chief of Staff Operations Joel Carey said in the release.

The F-16 force will work to improve interoperability among the allies and rehearse the rapid deployment of aircraft to alternate bases, according to the release.

