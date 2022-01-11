UrduPoint.com

US NATO Envoy Says Series Of Russia Engagements Focused On Risk Reduction, Arms Control

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 11:49 PM

US NATO Envoy Says Series of Russia Engagements Focused on Risk Reduction, Arms Control

The three sets of meetings scheduled with Russia this week will share common themes of risk reduction and arms control, US NATO Representative Julianne Smith said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The three sets of meetings scheduled with Russia this week will share common themes of risk reduction and arms control, US NATO Representative Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"I think there are some common themes to the three engagements .

.. We're focused on transparency, we're focused on risk reduction, the theme of arms control runs through all three engagements," Smith said during a press briefing leading up to a NATO-Russia Council meeting on Wednesday.

Related Topics

NATO Russia All Share

Recent Stories

CSTO Peacekeepers Organizing Exit of Forces From K ..

CSTO Peacekeepers Organizing Exit of Forces From Kazakhstan to Permanent Deploym ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI believes in transparency, justice: Aon Abbas

PTI believes in transparency, justice: Aon Abbas

3 minutes ago
 NATO Committed to Meaningful, Reciprocal Dialogue ..

NATO Committed to Meaningful, Reciprocal Dialogue With Russia - US Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 Global Oil Price Benchmark Brent to Average $75 in ..

Global Oil Price Benchmark Brent to Average $75 in 2022, Up $4 From Last Year - ..

3 minutes ago
 UNICEF Seeking Clarification on Child Casualties D ..

UNICEF Seeking Clarification on Child Casualties During Unrest in Kazakhstan - O ..

38 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry introduces mechanism to facilita ..

Interior Ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghan ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.