US NATO Envoy Says Series of Russia Engagements Focused on Risk Reduction, Arms Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The three sets of meetings scheduled with Russia this week will share common themes of risk reduction and arms control, US NATO Representative Julianne Smith said on Tuesday.

"I think there are some common themes to the three engagements .

.. We're focused on transparency, we're focused on risk reduction, the theme of arms control runs through all three engagements," Smith said during a press briefing leading up to a NATO-Russia Council meeting on Wednesday.