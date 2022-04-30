US, NATO Hampering Political Resolution of Ukrainian Crisis by Sending Weapons - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The United States and NATO should stop pouring weapons into Ukraine if they actually seek to bring the conflict to an end, but now they are doing everything in their power to prolong it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"By publicly supporting the Kiev regime, NATO countries are doing everything to prevent ending the operation through political agreements," Lavrov told Xinhua.

The foreign minister exposed the widespread hypocrisy and double standards the Western countries exhibited recently by dragging out the conflict until the "last Ukrainian standing".

"If the US and NATO are actually interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, then, first of all, they should come to their senses and stop supplying Kiev with weapons and ammunition," Lavrov said, adding that the Ukrainian people do not need Javelins and Stingers, but humanitarian help.