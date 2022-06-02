UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Have No Plans To Supply Kiev With Advanced Combat Aircraft - Official

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

US, NATO Have No Plans to Supply Kiev With Advanced Combat Aircraft - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States and its NATO allies are not considering the possibility of handing over advanced combat aircraft, including F-16 fighter jets, to the Ukrainian armed forces as there is no need for such at the moment, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said.

"No," Smith told Air Force Magazine on Monday, when asked whether the US or NATO members had discussed the transfer of US aircraft to Ukraine.

Smith also said that the type of weapons provided to Kiev is tied to its needs on the battlefield in real time. She added that the US and NATO allies are "in constant contact with the Ukrainians." Contact group meetings at different moments have focused on air defense, ammunition, coastal defense and armored vehicles.

"We've seen an evolution in terms of what's been provided. It reflects the evolution of the war, of the situation on the ground, of the Ukrainians own internal debates about what is needed in this moment," Smith said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to Air Force Magazine, NATO's eastern flank official said that the alliance members did not "directly" talk about providing Kiev with US aircraft.

The official said that the allies almost do not even discuss the transfer of Soviet-era fighters like MiG-29.

"There are other ways to sustain the (Ukrainian) Air Force," the official added.

In May, Poland transferred to Ukraine a large number of spare parts and weapons for MiG-29 fighter jets to help restore the country's air combat capabilities. Initially, the talks were focused on the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine. However, an agreement at the NATO level was not reached.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly appealed to the West for additional arms deliveries. Although a number of countries have started supplying certain types of weapons to Kiev, the Ukrainian authorities are still dissatisfied. In particular, Kiev has repeatedly criticized Germany for slow deliveries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine needs all the weapons that it asks for and not what other countries give.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Vehicles Germany Kiev Alliance Poland United States May Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

17 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

36 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

2 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.